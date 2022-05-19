UBS Group Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $18.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after buying an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

