UBS Group Cuts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $360.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $32.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.78. 63,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,972. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $229.04 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.48.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after buying an additional 161,928 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

