UBS Group Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $380.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s current price.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.65. 18,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,551. McKesson has a one year low of $184.43 and a one year high of $339.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.79. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

