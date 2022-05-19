UBS Group Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $46.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.88% from the company’s current price.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

