UBS Group Raises Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €19.20

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.50 ($21.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ryanair from €20.50 ($21.35) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

