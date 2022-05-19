UBS Group Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to “Buy”

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.48) to €11.70 ($12.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.00 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

