UBS Group Upgrades KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Buy

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($59.38) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $22.77 on Thursday. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

