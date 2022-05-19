UBS Group Upgrades KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to “Buy”

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays reduced their price target on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($59.38) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($58.33) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $22.77 on Thursday. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

