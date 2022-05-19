UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. UCB has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

