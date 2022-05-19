UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

About UCB (Get Rating)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.