UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.84.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.15. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

