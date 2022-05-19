Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.200-$18.700 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $350.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.87. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $312.35 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

