Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.29.

RARE stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

