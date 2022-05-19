Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $18.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Under Armour stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 684,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,532. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Under Armour by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,045,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

