Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.