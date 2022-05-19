Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Williams Capital

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UAA. Cowen decreased their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.