UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given New €11.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.00 ($12.50) to €11.70 ($12.19) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UniCredit from €19.50 ($20.31) to €16.50 ($17.19) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UniCredit from €15.50 ($16.15) to €14.60 ($15.21) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UniCredit from €13.80 ($14.38) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 575,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,569. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

