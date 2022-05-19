Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $224.99 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 48,821 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.