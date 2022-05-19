Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.74.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.24. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $19,081,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 90,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.