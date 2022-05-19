United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.68.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

UCBI stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

