United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNFI opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
