United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Steel is well-placed to capitalize on the dramatic rebound in steel prices, led primarily by the intensified supply disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. We expect U.S. Steel’s top line to grow by 5.9% in 2022, reflecting higher steel prices. Strong end-market demand and the strained supply situation are expected support steel prices, helping the company offset higher input costs. Actions to improve cost structure and the Big River investment should also work in its favor. The Big River investment has reinforced the company’s position in high-margin steel-end markets. U.S. Steel’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It also remains committed to boosting shareholder value by leveraging a strong balance sheet. All these factors support our bullish stance on the stock.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NYSE:X traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 208,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,635,131. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

