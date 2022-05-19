Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Head-To-Head Review

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Uniti Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.27 billion 10.25 $262.48 million $1.52 46.11 Uniti Group $1.10 billion 2.28 $123.66 million $0.73 14.48

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.97% 19.91% 5.50% Uniti Group 16.32% -8.54% 3.75%

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Uniti Group pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Uniti Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 Uniti Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $82.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Uniti Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

