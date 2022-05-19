Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Short Interest Update

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,590,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 10,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of U opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.64. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

