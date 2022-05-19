Univest Sec Begins Coverage on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Equities researchers at Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
About Euroseas (Get Rating)
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.
