Univest Sec Begins Coverage on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Equities researchers at Univest Sec began coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.90% and a net margin of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Euroseas during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

