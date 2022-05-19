Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

UPST stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,808 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,547. 18.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.