Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.10 Million

Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) to announce $98.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.96 million and the lowest is $97.23 million. Urban Edge Properties posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year sales of $402.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.87 million to $406.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $426.17 million, with estimates ranging from $424.98 million to $427.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Edge Properties.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UE opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.