Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

