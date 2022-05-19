US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

