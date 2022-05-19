Utpal Koppikar Sells 5,582 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 1,303,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.
About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
