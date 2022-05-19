UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $371.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of UWM by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in UWM by 47.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

