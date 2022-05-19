V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. 5,981,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $85.36.
About V.F.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
