V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.67B-.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. 5,981,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,776. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $85.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,809,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,922,000 after acquiring an additional 401,948 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 38.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after buying an additional 756,275 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.