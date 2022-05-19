Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.37. Vale posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vale.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 412,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,879,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

