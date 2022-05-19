Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after purchasing an additional 821,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 213,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.