Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($98.96) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s previous close.
VAR1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of VAR1 opened at €78.22 ($81.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.77. Varta has a 12-month low of €78.10 ($81.35) and a 12-month high of €165.90 ($172.81).
Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.
