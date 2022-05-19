Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of VXRT opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vaxart by 23.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after purchasing an additional 357,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 90,272 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

