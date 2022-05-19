Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) CFO Susan D. Lynch Acquires 450 Shares of Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) CFO Susan D. Lynch purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.42 per share, with a total value of $15,489.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,295.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vectrus stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

