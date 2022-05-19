Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Director Stephen L. Waechter Buys 2,000 Shares

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $393.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 486.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

