Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) SVP Kevin T. Boyle Buys 1,000 Shares

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VEC stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Vectrus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vectrus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

