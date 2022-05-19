Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $187.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Venator Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

