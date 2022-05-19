Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Given New €36.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.50 ($38.02) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 36,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,513. Veolia Environnement has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

