Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), reports.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 229,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 502,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 248,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

