Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04), reports.
NASDAQ VERA opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.