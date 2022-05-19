Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 105,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,009.81% and a negative return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

