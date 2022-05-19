Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
VNRFY stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
