Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

VNRFY stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

