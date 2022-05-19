ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Director Brian K. Roberts Acquires 16,000 Shares

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) Director Brian K. Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,327.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,360. The firm has a market cap of $519.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.