Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 228.11 ($2.81).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.70).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($63,239.64).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

