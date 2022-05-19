Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Down 18.4% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,192,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 448,557 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NCZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

