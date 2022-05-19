Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.69. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.38. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 35.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 231.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

