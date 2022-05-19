Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,035 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

