Vistry Group’s (VTY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,207 ($14.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VTY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,379.57 ($17.01).

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 801.28 ($9.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 749.50 ($9.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($16.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 908.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,029.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 919 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($12,246.54).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

